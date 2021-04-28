“Those who dance are considered insane by those who can’t hear the music.” - George Carlin
I don’t know why everyone doesn’t play tennis? As someone who has spent most of his life on court, it seems as the most important place to be.
I have played, coached and given lessons all my life. This quote, “Those who dance are considered insane by those who can’t hear the music,” is quite deep.
I wonder why more people don’t hear the voice that I hear, encouraging me to play tennis? On the other hand, some people ride a Harley. It is what they do. They probably wonder why myself and others aren’t out feeling the thrill that they get with the wind in their face on the open road. Or there are those who need to draw, or have to play music, or have to rebuild the engine of a ‘57 Chevy. You won’t find me in the garage under a car putting part A into part B. That’s not my thing. I don’t hear the music.
You will find me on the tennis court; you will find me on the golf course; and you will find me out running. Those are the things that are calling me. I know that those who don’t run, don’t understand the feelings that a runner feels. They think that runners are insane, all because they don’t hear the music.
What I do understand is that I appreciate that we all have different passions. I smile when I see someone riding through town on their Harley. I marvel at the person who can create a painting that actually shows the beauty of a country landscape. I am amazed that Elton John or some other musician can express the words of a song, and I am excited that the guy down the street can convert an old car into a work of art.
The beauty of life is that we each need to find what in life makes us hear the music and want to dance. It may be different from others, but it will bring us joy.
