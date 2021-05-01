FORT WAYNE — It’s an exciting time to watch Indiana Michigan Power’s FalconCam as the first of four eggs has hatched in the nest on the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center, which is Fort Wayne’s tallest building.
The first peregrine falcon chick was spotted last week. People all over the world can view the nest, new chicks and the proud parents around the clock via I&M’s live webcam, www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam.
I&M, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources partner each year to name and band each chick, once they reach an appropriate age.
Since 1996, more than 60 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center,, making it one of Midwest’s more productive sites for falcon restoration. The building offers falcons a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators and access to water and food.
The parents’ identity will be confirmed by reading the ID bands on their legs. The parents are presumed to be Jamie and Moxie. If so, Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 28 eggs since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.