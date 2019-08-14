ANGOLA — New York Times bestselling author J. Ryan Stradal will be speaking at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, Monday to discuss his most recent book, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota.”
The novel features around two Minnesota sisters, one of which is hoarding the family inheritance to build a successful brewery.
The story is about perseverance and forgiveness and true Midwestern character.
It was the book of the week in People Magazine on Aug. 5.
Stradal is born and raised in Minnesota, now living in Los Angeles and is a contributor for TASTE, on the advisory board for 826LA and is the co-producer and host of the literary and culinary series Hot Dish.
His debut novel, “Kitchens of the Great Midwest,” won multiple awards and has since been printed in 12 other countries.
The talk Monday will also offer a tasting from local brewery Chapman’s Brewing Company for those of legal age.
The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Stradal’s book can be purchased on Amazon now, https://amzn.to/2KwI1Qb.
