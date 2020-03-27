The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center recently:
Madeline Claire, a girl, born March 20 to Lyle and Darlene (Esther) Miller, Shipshewana.
Kendra Nicole, a girl, born March 20 to Merle and Darlene Yoder, Shipshewana.
Isaiah Luke, a boy, born March 22 to Velda (Wayne) Yoder, Topeka.
Savannah Joy, a girl, born March 22 to Myron Miller and Sarah Bontrager.
Deann Kay, a girl, born March 24 to Freeman and Velda (Mast) Bontrager, Topeka.
Jolena Grace, a girl, born March 24 to Derek and Eva (Yoder) Miller, Ligonier.
