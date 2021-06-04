FORT WAYNE — Middle school students at schools in Northeast Indiana have showcased their future career dreams through an essay contest that earned them $100 awards and job shadow opportunities.
A virtual ceremony will recognize middle school students with winning essays on Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Students will be honored at a virtual reception for their award-winning career essays. Parents, teachers and principals will join them remotely in celebration.
High school students will be recognized in a virtual ceremony Tuesday.
The essay contest was created in partnership with the Olin B & Desta Schwab Foundation. The project encouraged students to research and thoroughly understand the career paths that interest them.
In addition to fostering career research and exploration, the essay project provided a $100 award to winning essays for middle school and high school students who participated in Junior Achievement programs.
In addition to the $100 award, high school students competed for a job shadow experience in the career field of their choosing.
During the 2020-21 school year, 415 middle and high school students submitted essays for the contest. Students from 30 schools across northern Indiana participated.
Middle school essay contest winners, their essay topic and their schools from Steuben County are:
• Victoria Geller, Wedding Photographer, Fremont Middle School
• Maddison Reasoner, Veterinarian, Fremont Middle School
• Shaylynn Teachout, Middle School Math Teacher, Fremont Middle School
• Kelly Wright, Tattoo Artist and Body Piercer, Fremont Middle School.
Students from Noble and DeKalb county middle schools also received honors.
“Junior Achievement and Schwab Foundation are excited to partner with educators and volunteers to foster student exploration of careers and the regional opportunities available to them,” said Lena Yarian, president of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. “Together, we are equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in future school and career experiences.”
Junior Achievement serves more than 135,000 pre-kindergarten through high school students in 29 northern Indiana and Michiana counties and into one county in Ohio each year. Junior Achievement is dedicated to educating and inspiring young people to succeed in a global economy.
Partnering with more than 5,100 educators and 7,100 positive adult role models who volunteer their time, JA’s in-school, JA BizTown, and JA Finance Park economic education programs focus on three key content areas: work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. These experiences empower young people to own their future economic success.
