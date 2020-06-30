As people continue to concentrate on ways to conserve natural resources and reduce pollution, an easy target is single-use plastics.
A common household example is bottles of shampoo and conditioner. For generations, hair-washing products have come in plastic dispensers. It may be difficult to picture the shower shelves without the colorful plastic bottles.
To help people combat their use of plastics, some companies now offer shampoo and conditioners in bar form instead of bottles. The idea may seem unusual to some but the results are the same — minus the trash.
HiBAR, based in Minnesota, was founded by four friends with the common goal of reducing plastic use in the bathroom and showers of every home.
HiBAR shampoo and conditioner bars come in recyclable and compostable wrappers, so even the packaging is Earth-friendly. The company uses plant-based inks for printing on its packaging. Shipping material is also able to either be composted, recycled or is biodegradable, including the packing tape.
HiBAR sells three different varieties of shampoo and conditioner — a moisturizing set, a volumizing set and a maintain set — each formulated for various hair types.
Maintain bars are aimed at those with normal to oily hair that are looking to remove product build-up. Thicker, dry hair that is washed more frequently should use the moisturize bars while thin, fine or lifeless hair that needs more body benefits from the volumize bar set.
Moisturize and volumizing bars are vegan friendly. Maintain bars do contain a trace amount of honey.
Each bar uses almost entirely plant-based ingredients.
“We’re all about getting rid of nasty chemicals,” says a section of the company website. “Plus, we hope to one day be accepted into the most demanding natural stores and co-ops, and so we’re formulating our products with that happy far-off day in mind.”
And no, HiBAR does not contain sulfates, phthalates, parabens or silicones. They are never tested on animals and are completely gluten free.
The length and thickness of a person’s hair and frequency of washing determines the lifespan of the bars but HiBAR says its products should last at least as long as 16-ounce shampoo bottle, with conditioners lasting even longer.
Amy Anderson, owner of Joppa Minerals in Angola and Fort Wayne, suggested an item from her men’s skin care line to those wishing to purchase a locally produced shampoo bar. Joppa is dedicated to using all-natural, cruelty free and environmentally responsible products.
A Joppa Maxiumus bar purchased the first week of March remains only half used this week. It is comparable to other shampoos, the aroma is pleasing and it rinses out easily. After four months of using only Maximus for shampooing, there is no urge to return to a plastic bottle product.
Using bar shampoo and conditioner can take some getting used to, especially because they may not lather as much as liquid products that most consumers are used to. With time and careful following of the directions it can change the way consumers look at washing their hair.
To use each bar, wet the bar and your hands and then lather and apply the lather to your hair. Rinse well after each application. The bars can also be applied directly to your head, if preferred.
HiBAR is available at two stores in Indiana — Grassroots Baby, 1615 W. Coliseum Boulevard, Suite B, Fort Wayne, and Onataha in Indianapolis. Bars can also be purchased online through HiBAR directly at hellohibar.com.
Joppa has stores at 100 N. Public Square, Angola, and 10020 Lima Road, Suite B, Fort Wayne. Online ordering is at joppaminerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.