Please read Luke 10:38 – 42; focus on versus 41 and 42.
There is a wide variety of churches in the world; large churches, small churches, influential churches, suburban churches, inner-city churches, churches of various denominations, and the list goes on. This being said, what is the focus for the Church Universal? For what purpose does the church even exist?
There are those who say that churches are passé and that organized religion is becoming more and more worthless. There are those who say that there is no God and that there should be no religion; take note of John Lennon’s song “Imagine” where the listener is invited to imagine a world with “No religion too…”
But the heart of man knows the importance of a relationship with God and various religions have various focus on what that relationship should be, how it looks and how the church should be in the world around us. So I ask you, the reader, to ask yourself this question, “Is my church/faith one of Mary or of Martha?” You will not fully understand this question until you read the passage above.
There are many churches that are existing right now that are focused on doing works, doing good for the world, reaching out to the world in need, trying to meet those needs and trying to bring others into a closer relationship with God through Jesus Christ. This is exactly what the church should be doing, yet at the same time, does the Church Universal get lost in this and find themselves being more fixated on doing good work rather than listening to the heart of God?
There are a great many churches out there that are doing wonderful things, and I do not take these things from them, yet they are missing the mark for growing and maturing in their relationship with God through Christ because they are simply busy instead of taking care of themselves spiritually and being fed by Christ. Their worship services are all wonderful music, awesome programs and small groups in their churches, trying to make things “right” in the eyes of God as they serve Him in the manner they see they need to. Yet God is not calling us just to serving Him. We are being called to have interpersonal intimacy with God/Jesus Christ/Holy Spirit.
Sometimes we get so caught up in the various types of programs and worship that we simply forget to worship Him as we are called, to sit at His feet and to engage with Him one-on-one. We are not called as a church to entertain the masses, speak feel-good messages, to try to decide what sin is and is not in the eyes of man so that we do not “offend anyone.” On the contrary, we are called to study the scriptures, be people of prayer, to be a body of believers that gather together and support one another and uplift one another, and we are called to reach out to the world around us and bring peace and healing wherever we can. We are called to make disciples, help spread the Good News of Jesus Christ, to educate people of what sin is according to the Word of God and we are called to be like the Samaritan woman at the well (read John chapter 4) and to simply go and tell those who we love about Jesus.
Has the Church Universal lost its focus?
The passage that is provided points out that Mary (the one who sat at Jesus’s feet listening to Him) was doing more in worship and devotion unto God by doing this rather than being busy about trying to make sure that everything was “done right,” being busy getting things done rather than being educated and being intimate with God.
Is your church more like Martha, who was busy doing things and missing the whole message of God, or is your church more like Mary who knew the importance of being with Jesus has much as possible? Ask this of yourself. Where does your focus lie when it comes to your interaction with God the Trinity and the Church Universal? Are you Mary or are you Martha?
Speaking for myself and our church of which I’m a pastor at, we strive to be more like Mary. To some, our church service may not be as exciting as those who have the praise bands, the multiple services, the various things to keep busy, but our church has substance. We come together in real honest prayer for one another, and when needs arise, we meet those needs, we dive into the word of God and share openly with one another its meaning and how we applied to our own lives, we love unconditionally and we admit our sins and strive to turn away from the same set. We recognize that we are a broken people but that we are being healed by God our Father through Jesus Christ. We recognize our need for intimacy with God and we strive to be a people who remain connected to Him. I am not trying to shame any church or boast about my own. I am trying to teach and educate all of us that we need to have that intimacy with Christ more so than the various programs and entertainment that some of the Church Universal tries to lure us in with. We are trying to be the church that is founded on biblical principles and will not compromise those just because the world dictates them as being passé or that it is okay because socially accepted lifestyles are okay.
You believe your church to be like that of Martha, learn the lesson that she learned in the passage provided. You will see that it is far better to have the mindset of Mary and to have the work ethic of Martha to follow through with what Mary was trying to do in furthering her faith.
