Sunday, Aug. 8
• Open Tours, Cline Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 2-4 p.m., no fee
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Civil War Roundtable of Northeast Indiana, Allen County Public Library Downtown Branch, 6 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
• Bike and Pet Parade, Pleasant Lake Main Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Blue Light Parade, Steuben Township Fire Department, 1 Main St., Pleasant Lake, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
• Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, 1160 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake, 6:30-9 a.m.
• Pleasant Lake Museum Yard Sale, Main Street, Pleasant Lake, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Pleasant Lake Days Parade, Downtown Pleasant Lake, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• Open Tours, Cline Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 2-4 p.m., no fee
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Genealogical Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Ravenous Readers Book Club, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic Optometrist Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 12-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Angola Garden Club, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1:15 p.m.
• Yoga with Kelly Kobelak, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Democrats, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
• Open Tours, Cline Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 2-4 p.m., no fee
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Angola Watercolor Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic Dental Exam Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 12-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sage Gathering Herb Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• Parents of Special Needs Children Support Group, Brokaw Movie House, 200 N. Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
• Open Tours, Cline Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 2-4 p.m., no fee
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sep. 1
• Living With Low Vision, Cameron Woods Senior Living, 701 W. Harcourt Road, Angola, 1 p.m.
• Angola Lions Club, SonLight Community Church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola American Legion Post No. 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8 p.m.
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sep. 2
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 3
• Open Tours, Cline Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 2-4 p.m., no fee
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.