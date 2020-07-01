Questa announces local scholars
Questa Education Foundation has selected 85 students for the Questa Scholars program, including four that are either from Steuben County or will attend college in Steuben County.
The recipients include the following:
• Connor Campbell, Angola High School graduate, attending Trine University
• Olivia Mettert, Prairie Heights High School graduate, attending Purdue University
• Ethan Farnsworth, Eastside High School graduate, attending Trine University
• Kylie Goetz, Carroll High School graduate, attending Trine University
Each student has unique interests and passions and will be pursuing degree fields such as chemical engineering, physical therapy, civil engineering and nursing. Each student plans to give back their talents to the Northeast Indiana workforce.
This incentive for scholars to live and work in Northeast Indiana helps businesses and economy grow and benefit from talent retention. Of the students who have graduated from the program, two-thirds are giving back their talent by living and working in the region.
