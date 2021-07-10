Please read Genesis 3:1 – 13
“But the serpent said to the woman, ‘You will surely not die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be open, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.’ So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food and that it was a delight to the eyes and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate, and she also gave some to her husband who was with her, and he ate.” Genesis 3:4–6; ESV
In the world of theology and religion, there is a great deal of discussion about what sin is and is not. There is not, however, discussion about how sin presents itself. When many people hear about the word sin, a variety of different thoughts take place in the hearts and minds. What is sin in the eyes of God? What is sin to man? How does sin take place? And yet some people fail to ask the question of how does it enter our lives? I am here to hopefully share some insight on how sin seduces us into allowing it to enter each of our lives.
The one thing that sin cannot do is to force itself on the individual. I cannot force sin to enter into your life because sin is a choice, a willful disobedience to what God has in store for each and every person. I may be able to force the sinful act upon you, however, I cannot force you to sin. This being said, if this is the case, then how does sin get into each individual’s life? Before I go any further, it must be known that each of us are born with the nature of sin in us, making us prone to do sinful acts because of it being our natural nature. Because of this, sin has the ability to manifest itself in each of us, if we so choose it. Sin is first established by having set guidelines and boundaries. God created the boundaries for man and explained to man through not only His Word (the Bible) but also with Himself, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit all teaching man why these are sins and the consequences for sin. Most people do not wake up in the morning and decide to themselves “I’m going to sin today…”. However, many of us will wake up in the morning and plan our days with things that bring us joy, enjoyment, pleasure, revenge, selfishness, and a whole host of other things that bring us what we believe we desire in life. You may disagree with me on this, but if we are honest with ourselves, we will also understand that we tend to live our lives to bring ourselves and those who we love the most joy and pleasure that we can possibly have.
In the passage provided, Satan in the form of a serpent appeared to Eve and seduced her into believing that the one thing that God forbid man to partake of was the one thing that would make her life complete. Satan could not force her to partake of the fruit, but he was able to seduce her to see its beauty and made her desire it more than anything else, including following God’s Word. He convinced her that she can be equal to God, that God is a liar and that God was being selfish and did not want man to be equal to Him. Then she not only partook of it, she also gave it to her husband and he ate of it. And the rest of the story goes on.
The sins that we have in our lives, according to God’s definition of what sin is, will never just boldly jump out in front of you, but it will try to seduce you to be enslaved by it. If you wonder about addictions, the seduction to engage in these addictions often come from others who tempt us and seduce us into believing that this is the answer for our ills and falsely believe that this has the power to make our life complete. Yet each and every time the seduction leads us to captivity and we are trapped as slaves to the seductions of our addictions. This is not just for chemical dependency. This is for all sins known unto man. Sexual sins, pride, anger, judgment and the rest of identified sins all seduce us into believing that they are the answers to our problems when in fact they are our problems. And only God gives us the ability through Him to not only have the ability to identify what the sins are, but to find a way apart from them. This is through and only through Jesus Christ. Jesus was able to defeat sin once and for all and it is free to everyone who seeks to be released from the bondage that sin has on each and every one of us. But just like sin, salvation and repentance is a choice. God never has nor will He ever force Himself upon us! We must choose individually to allow God into our lives and for Him to educate us on not how to only avoid sin; but to have an intimacy with Him that he longs to have with each and every one of us.
Sin will lead us to destruction. Salvation through Christ prevents that destruction. We can either allow sin to seduce us away from the will of God or we can allow Christ to bring us into the throne of grace. The choice is ours alone.
If you are struggling to understand what sin is and is not according to the Word of God, please feel free to contact any pastor, religious leader or even better, researching for yourself in the Scriptures. Please reach out because we are there for you.
