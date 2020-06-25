“We do not stop playing because we are old, we grow old because we stop playing”. George Bernard Shaw
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
One of the pleasures of life is the concept of play. This quote, “We do not stop playing because we are old, we grow old because we stop playing,” hits home for me because I am now a senior citizen.
Back in the day I was a college athlete. Back in the day I played three sports in high school. That was a long time ago. No matter what your age, the concept of play should not stop. You won’t see me on ESPN and you can’t read about me in the sports section, but I will be playing and so should you. It is one of the thrills of life, and it will help keep you physically and mentally healthy.
When was the last time you shot baskets? To me there is no greater thrill. Common’s Park is one of many public places where you can go shoot hoops. Even by yourself, the exercise is worth it. I walk the golf course three or four days a week. Even if I don’t score well, I always hit a few shots that make me want to come back.
I have a few friends that I can call to play tennis. There are a number of people in town who play Pickleball. They would be happy if you would join them. Everyone should take advantage of the Common’s Park Disc Golf Course. It is a challenge and fun for everyone, no matter what your age. Backyard games like corn hole, horse shoes and badminton are all great ways we can engage with family and friends. You won’t see me on a football field or a baseball diamond, but when I was a kid, my dad always wanted to throw the football or play catch with my brother and me in the backyard. Some of my best memories of my childhood were when my dad would play catch with me. So, when my grandkids come to visit, I want to throw the football or get my glove out and play with them.
It is a fact that everyone gets older, everyone slows down. It amazes me that the kids today never got to see Michael Jordan play basketball. Michael Jordan is now 57 years old. At one time he was the best in the world at his sport. I never was, nor never will be the best at whatever sport I play, but I hope to never stop playing. The concept of play helps keep you young. The physical benefits of playing are many, but it’s the mental stimulation of playing that I can’t live without.
