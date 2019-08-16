ROME CITY — Have an old dryer you’ve been meaning to get rid of, but the time just hasn’t come? If you live in Rome City, you’re in luck.
The town will host a town-wide clean up Aug. 17. Items must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m.
There is a cost associated with pitching some items. Refrigerators and freezers must have $70 paid tags on them, which residents can buy at town hall.
Freon items without tags won’t be picked up.
Tires also cost money to throw out. For 16-inch or smaller tires without rims, the cost is $10 and $15 each with rims.
For bigger tires, it will cost $15 each for 17-inch or larger tires without rims and $20 with. Tractor tires will cost $20 each to dispose of.
Washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves and hot water heaters can be picked up at no extra charge.
Wood needs to be bundled in 4-foot pieces or fewer. Carpet also needs to be tied in 4-foot rolls or fewer.
Roofing material will be taken in small amounts. Large piles will be left behind.
Items that will not be taken include hazardous materials (oil, wet paint, chemicals), yard waste, concrete, bricks, ashes or normal household trash.
All items will be picked up at the curb by 6 a.m. Anything not out by 6 a.m. will not be picked up.
Alley pick-up is not available.
