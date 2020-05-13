ALBION — After some discussion, the Albion Fire Department has decided to hold its annual fish fry on Wednesday, June 10.
The fish fry, a decades-long fundraising tradition for the AFD, is normally held on the Wednesday of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival.
Although the festival was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, AFD members decided to go ahead with their event, taking precautions and on a limited basis.
This year’s fish fry will be a take-out only event to avoid having a large number of people gathered together. That means it can’t be all-you-can-eat.
There is also a change in the menu, as the firefighters usually serve tenderloin, but that’s coming up short this year due to pandemic-related meat supply shortages. Chicken will be the other meat served instead.
Prices are $11 for adults and $7 for children. The event runs from 4:40-7:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 210 Fire Station Drive.
Funds raised go to areas such as firefighter training as well as the equipment they train with.
