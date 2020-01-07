FFA toy show Sunday
ANGOLA — The Angola High School Future Farmers of America will host their annual toy show and sale on Sunday.
The event is held in Central Gym, adjacent to the Steuben Community Center, on Martha Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spots still available for Stop the Bleed class
ANGOLA — There are seats still available for a free Stop the Bleed, Save a Life course coming to Angola on Monday from 3-5 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N.
The training course will include PowerPoint and hands-on experience taught by a Lutheran Hospital trauma nurse.
To register for the class, call Cheryl Skiba-Jones, neighborhood watch volunteer, 665-3929 and leave a message.
The class is sponsored by the Angola Neighborhood Watch.
Aperion Care, Nugen Law holding senior education program
ANGOLA — Learn how to protect your money and have your nursing needs paid for without sacrificing care with a program presented by J. Bryan Nugen of Nugen Law on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at Aperion Care Angola, 500 N. Williams St.
Refreshments will be provided during the program.
To register for the program, call 925-3738.
