Local students on Ivy Tech dean’s list
FORT WAYNE — These Steuben County students qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ivy Tech Community College:
• Steven Brown
• Nathan Brown
• Elizabeth Buell
• Frank Cooke
• Caleb Dekeyser
• Julie Dufault
• Travis Garrison
• Anthony Gerbers
• Jennifer Love
• Bailee Matthes
• Megan McKeever
• Jeannie Owsley
• Evan Ramp
• Amanda Rickert
• Adam Rosswurm
• Brandon Soto
• Kandee Stroud
• Leeann Terrell
• Jason Welker
• Kendyl Zank
