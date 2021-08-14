Please read Acts 9:1–9.
There are many who feel that there should be a cookie-cutter type mentality when it comes to spirituality, especially to religion. They believe that you have to have a certain method, a certain quality, a certain discipline and a certain doctrine in order to fit into the church. If you fail to do this, you are not able to be part of this. There is no uniqueness in the church and everyone must comply.
If you have had a certain lifestyle, it may or may not be said aloud, but it will certainly be thought of in the actions of the “believers” and will prove to be a separation between themselves and the new individuals. They will have certain styles of worship, distinct songs to sing, certain ways to read the Scriptures, set styles of prayer chants, distinct rules to follow. And if somebody is unique, they are either not taken seriously or they are shunned from being included in fear that they may rub off on others. These are often thoughts and practices that are never talked about because nobody wants to own up to the fact that they participate in this mindset.
However, takes place way too often. If the church is going to be a proper church, then it must allow for the uniqueness of individuals to not only to be seen but to be embraced and accepted as a family. This does not mean that what God defines as sin is to be embraced and accepted, but what it does mean is that every person is unique and has skills and talents that assist in helping build up the body of Christ and that these particular gifts and talents come from God in order to draw others closer to him.
In the passage that is provided for you (which I strongly encourage you to read), we see the conversion of Saul (later to be named Paul). For those of us who do not know this particular man, he was a religious leader of his time, a Pharisee, who is hell-bent on destroying the church that would be informed based on the teachings of Jesus Christ. He literally had people put to death, imprisoned, beaten and tortured because of their faith.
In this particular passage, Jesus shares with Saul that it was time to leave the church and to become one of the most important leaders in the revival that was taking place that truly brought man and God together in the way that God longs to be with man: intimate and relational. At this conversion, Ananias, a believer and follower of Jesus Christ, had an issue with Saul because of the persecution that the church was facing at the hands of Saul. Ananias actually argued with Christ about going over to help Saul become what God wanted him to become, stating that he was a persecutor of the church and that he feared for his life. Jesus reminded him that God can transform anybody at any time.
This brings me to the heart of this message. When different people come to the church, are we having the same mindset as Ananias or do we have the wisdom and knowledge of Jesus to know that Jesus has everything under control and that these individuals with their uniqueness bring qualities and talents which will draw others closer to God and will make the relationship of the body of Christ that much stronger?
I know a great many people who if I were to bring them into one of the church establishments, they would be individuals within those facilities that would give second or third looks at them, try to avoid them or just be very superficial with these individuals. These are the same individuals who have not taken the time to get to know the true heart and life of those individuals and failed to see not only the help that they are searching for but in many cases, they are searching for a place to fit in and to have an avenue to be able to help others. What can we do about this?
The answer is simple: bring in the uniqueness! Allow people to be themselves. Accept them the way that Christ accepts us. Enjoy the fact that not everyone has to be acting the same way or believe the same things according to worldly mindsets. The only dogmatic thing that we should ever consider is just the fact that God longs to have intimacy with each and every one of us, regardless of who we are or what we do in life.
In the same way that Jesus transformed Saul into Paul, God longs to transform us from our broken past and present into what he knows we were created to be. What does that look like?
I want to encourage individuals to be able to be who they are and to not fear coming to see God. This can only happen if we are able to accept each other’s uniqueness and to learn from it. If you only put one ingredient into a recipe, that is not a recipe. A recipe is made up of unique ingredients, which blend together and enhance one another to create a delectable treat.
So it is with the church. God is waiting to use your uniqueness in many magnificent ways. Will you allow him that opportunity to use you to enhance the body of Christ?
