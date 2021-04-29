FORT WAYNE — First Presbyterian Church is ‘gettin’ mad for the fine arts’, and partnering with Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and Fort Wayne Youtheatre to present MAD2 Camp.
Campers will take part in sessions for music, art, drama and dance daily from Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camp concludes on Friday evening with an on-stage showcase as family and friends are invited to witness and celebrate what the children have created. There will be a gallery opening that will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the on-stage showcase at 7 p.m., immediately followed by a social reception.
“We believe that the arts are a window to and an outlet for the soul,” said Carrie Winebrenner, Resident Pastor of First Presbyterian Church. “We also believe that all kids should have access to the creative, imaginative world of the fine arts. That’s why we wanted to create a camp that explores music, art, drama and dance through the minds and hearts of those entering kindergarten through the fifth grade.”
The cost is $35 per child participating in the camp. If you are signing up more than one child in the same household the cost is $15 for each additional child. To register visit firstpresfortwayne.org.
Registration deadline is May 24. Space is limited.
For more information please email or call Jen Rannells, Children Youth and Families Manager at cyf@firstpresfortwayne.org or 426-7421.
