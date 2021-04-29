MARSHALL, Michigan – Hip hop artist Jordan Hamilton will perform at The Franke Center for the Arts’ Downstage Club at 8 p.m., May 14th.
The Kalamazoo-based rapper, vocalist and cellist also performs with Last Gasp Collective and the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra. In his solo work, Hamilton merges songwriting, loop pedals, sample machines and vocals to create a sonic landscape of experimental hip hop, folk, soul and classical music.
The Western Michigan University graduate aims to find new ways for the cello, a traditional instrument, to relate to a modern audience, and he can be found playing the music of Bach, the Beatles or Chance the Rapper. Filled with an eclectic range of songs, Jordan Hamilton’s set is sure to capture the heart and mind while reflecting on new horizons. Jordan is a Jammie Award winner and winner of the Local Spins’ Emerging Artist of the Year award for 2019. Tickets are $14, and doors open at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will be The Franke Center’s first live concert in more than a year.
“We had a fantastic season planned this year and it was heartbreaking to have to make cancellation after cancellation due to COVID,” said Jacob Gates, The Franke Center’s executive director. “It’s going to be amazing to see people in our Downstage Club enjoying live music again.”
The show will offer an intimate VIP atmosphere with limited tickets available for the in-person performance. Masks and social distancing will be required, and all Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommended safety measures will be in place. The performance will also be available for live viewing on The Franke Center’s Facebook page.
For tickets and information visit www.TheFranke.org
