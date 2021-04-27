FORT WAYNE — Science Central’s Earth Day Celebration is set for Saturday and will feature a day of special programming.
Jacquelyn Buck, education specialist with Allen County Partnership for Water Quality, will speak about her organization’s mission to promote the improvement of local water quality. Also, Neil Miller, communications and outreach coordinator with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, will speak about the department’s efforts to help community members reduce their environmental footprint. Miller and Buck will both speak in the Lincoln Financial Foundation Demonstration Space, located in Science Central’s Traveling Exhibitions Gallery.
At 10 a.m., Science Central will conduct a nature hike through Lawton Park. The hike will depart from Science Central and participants will be encouraged to use the free iNaturalist smartphone app to document their experience. This app is being utilized as part of the local City Nature Challenge, which runs from April 30 to May 3 and has been organized by the Little River Wetlands Project, with Science Central and other local entities participating. To learn more about this multi-site event, visit https://bit.ly/3aIYwpc.
In addition to the hike, the Great American Clean-Up will be occurring that morning and hikers are invited to join Science Central’s hike guide in cleaning up the museum’s property. Cleaning supplies will be limited.
At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., demonstrations featuring Science on a Sphere will be held in Science Central’s AEP Foundation Theater. These demonstrations will explore the difference between weather and climate and how the latter is changing on Earth.
Science Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum’s admission fee is $10. Children ages 2 and under are admitted for free, as are Science Central members.
To purchase admission to Science Central, visit https://bit.ly/2R2Ds5L.
