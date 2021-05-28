Local students earn Trine University degrees
ANGOLA — The following local students completed degrees at Trine:
• Abdulrahman Alshaheen of Angola, Chemical Engineering
• Catherine Benson of Angola, Master of Business Administration
• Logan Berlew of Fremont, Criminal Justice
• Drake Bobay of Pleasant Lake, Psychology
• Trisha Brown of Hamilton, Accounting
• Landis Clark of Angola, Mechanical Engineering
• Allie Curdes of Angola, Master of Science in Criminal Justice
• Allyson Dunn of Fremont, Biology
• Grace Floto of Angola, Management
• Elizabeth Green of Pleasant Lake, Elementary Education
• Yancy Hansford Bejarano of Angola, Master of Science in Business Analytics
• Haruka Hyoda of Hudson, Exercise Science
• Maksym Katasonov of Fremont, Design Engineering Technology
• Charles Lanam of Angola, Health & Physical Education
• Benjamin Lau of Angola, Marketing and Master of Business Administration
• Shelby Leininger of Angola, Civil Engineering
• Camille Lira of Angola, Exercise Science
• Mason Macknick of Angola, Chemical Engineering
• Brandon McDowell of Angola, Design Engineering Technology
• Phillip Miller of Ashley, Associate in Business Administration
• Brynn Molter of Angola, Psychology
• Nathaniel Nichols of Angola, Criminal Justice-BS
• Catherine Nusbaum of Fremont, Master of Science in Organizational Leadership
• Pauline Odambo of Angola, Master of Business Administration
• Maximo Pelaez of Angola, Associate in Business Administration
• Jarrett Reese of Hamilton, Computer Engineering
• Nicholas Rothbauer of Fremont, Design Engineering Technology
• Kaitlyn Scott of Angola, Master of Business Administration
• Bryan Sears of Angola, Computer Science and Information Technology
• Austin Shepard of Angola, Biomedical Engineering/Physician Ass’t Program 4+2
• Ty Tigges of Angola, Design Engineering Technology
• Alexei Wall of Angola, Sport Management
• Tyler Wasikowski of Orland, Business Administration
• Maya York of Hudson, Psychology
Local student graduates from Rhodes State College
LIMA, Ohio — Hayley Ann Ring of Ashley has graduated from Rhodes State College with her associate’s degree in nursing.
Rhodes State College is a two-year, state-assisted institution located in Allen County in west-central, Ohio.
