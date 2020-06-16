KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library, which closed its doors on March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, is now reopening to the public.
Even though the health crisis is not over, the community relies on the library for so many services. While it has been able to offer curbside pickup, doorstep delivery, meeting spaces, and appointments for copying, faxing and computer use during the time the library has remain closed, some prefer having the freedom to walk into the library to make their copies, browse the shelves, hop on a computer for an hour, use a Cortex tool, and check out items on their own time.
Both libraries will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. KPL realizes that there is still a danger as the virus continues to spread in our community, so many staff — and patrons, too, the library hopes — will be wearing masks in public areas and practicing social distancing.
Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the buildings. To make your experience as socially distant as possible, there are self-checkout stations located throughout the building for your convenience if you would prefer not to have a staff member assist you with materials. You’ll also notice a few changes throughout the library, made for your protection.
Those who would prefer to stay out of public spaces or are experiencing any symptoms of illness still have the option to choose materials from the online catalog, or request that the staff find items you might like. Curbside pickup and doorstep delivery are still available.
KPL is excited to welcome back those of you who have missed being inside the library, and is happy to continue serving those who have taken advantage of curbside pickup and doorstep delivery. If the state continues with its reopening procedures as expected, the libraries expect to reopen fully on Monday, July 6.
