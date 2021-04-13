FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series will present “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the University of Saint Francis North Auditorium.
“The Tale of Peter Rabbit” is a beloved children’s tale all about Peter Rabbit and his woodland friends. But Poor Peter; his curiosity and appetite for Mr. McGregor’s tasty vegetables will get him in trouble. He is warned by his mother but doesn’t listen. He barely escapes the garden, losing his favorite little blue jacket. Come enjoy this spring production, aimed at young audiences and families.
Presented by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, this performance will bring the whole family together for an interactive and educational time. Performances will be held at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the University of Saint Francis North Auditorium with socially distanced seating.
Tickets are $10 per person and available online at artstix.org.
After the performance, each young audience member will have a themed goodie bag to take home and enjoy.
