BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights theatre programs will hold its second annual mattress fundraiser on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Custom Fundraising Solutions.
The high school east gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom for the day.
There will be 30 different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors will be available as well from brands including Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic, Southerland, Intellibed, Innomax and Wellsville. Each will come with full factory warranty and they are made to order.
Mattresses are available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. The Prairie Heights Schools Theatre program benefits from every purchase.
Contact david.barnwell@cfsbeds.com or call 765-413-4664 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.