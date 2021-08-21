ANGOLA — Due to increasing COVID-19 infection rates throughout Indiana, several upcoming concerts scheduled for the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts have been postponed.
New dates for Tusk, originally scheduled for Aug. 28, Building 429, scheduled for Sept. 10, and the Mersey Beatles, scheduled for Oct. 9, will be announced as soon as they become available.
Throughout the state, 73 of 92 counties are currently rated orange or red, indicating high or very high COVID-19 spread. Steuben County has been rated orange (high) for two consecutive weeks.
“This is very disappointing for us and our ticket holders. We all have been looking forward to getting back to a full schedule at Furth, but we need to do so in a way that ensures the safety of our campus and community as well as the performers,” said Jennifer LaRose, director of event services at Trine. “I hope those who haven’t yet will get vaccinated as soon as possible. We want to get back to normal and start hosting awesome concerts again.”
Tickets for the original concert dates will be honored for rescheduled concerts. Those who desire refunds can email trinetickets@trine.edu.
