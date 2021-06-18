Singspiration scheduled for Sunday
ANGOLA — Bring dad or grandpa to Fairview Missionary Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. to enjoy Singspiration.
All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be served. There will also be time for fellowship. Come enjoy the humns of the Christian faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.