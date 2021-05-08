FORT WAYNE — Science Central is offering a five-day camp this July about pollinators and their habitats for Junior-level Girl Scouts.
From July 12-16, Girl Scouts will explore Science Central’s pollinator garden and beyond, collecting data and learning about the importance of providing safe havens for the little things that make our food. Tentatively, two days of the camp are set to take place away from Science Central, at a local farm or park.
Girl Scouts who take part in the camp will complete their “Think Like a Citizen Scientist” Journey and be one step closer to earning the Bronze Award.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with drop-off at 8:45 a.m. and pick-up by 4:15 p.m.
The cost to attend is $7. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3b9OqxK.
For more information, contact Dale Ruppert, Science Central’s special programs manager, at 424-2400 ext. 427 or druppert@sciencecentral.org.
