Cassandra Mary Jane Quickery was born on Aug. 15, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces to Cialynd and Cole Quickery, Pleasant Lake. Grandparents include Joanne and Dan Quickery of Fort Wayne and Jerry Herl and Rebecca Wilder of Fremont. She joins a sister, Tori and a brother, Matthew.
Westyn Joseph Beekman was born Sept. 22, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces to Bridgette Wolf and Alex Beekman, Angola. Grandparents are Joseph Walker, Auburn, Christena Price, Angola, and Alan and Jamie Beekman, both of Angola. He joins a brother, Blake, 2.
Kirra Marie Balon was born on Sept. 24, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces to Sarah Carroll and Joel Balon, Fremont. Grandparents are Scott and Tina Miller and David and Charle Balon. She joins a sister, Alexia, 6.
Camdyn Christopher Gaiski was born on Sept. 25, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces to Sarah Wall and Ian Gaiski, Angola. Grandparents are Kevin, Jennifer, Jason and Stacie. He joins a sister, Cordelia, 2.
Angie Jimena Alva-Cruz was born on Sept. 25, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces to Susana Virginia Cruz Villanueva and Luis Alva Jiminez, Angola. Grandparents are Maria Luz Villanueva and Jose Sebastian Cruz of El Salvador and Ruben Alva M and Angelo Jiminez A of Mexico.
Ezra Joseph Mountfield was born on Sept. 27, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces to Danielle Mountfield and Roman Nicholls, Angola. Grandparents are Ian and Darlene Mountfield, Angola, and Todd and Christine Nicholls, Fremont. He joins brothers Dameon, 14, Aidan, 3 and a sister, Alexis, 12.
Abraham Tyler Steury was born on Sept. 28, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces to Jeri and Tyler Steury, Hamilton. Grandparents are Thomas and Rhonda VanKirk, Hudson and Amos and Marilyn Steury, Butler. He joins sisters, Ava, 6, Addilyn, 5 and Ana, 2.
