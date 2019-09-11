Family of Billie Young holding benefit dinner
MONTGOMERY, Mich. — After her passing on Aug. 19, the family of Billie Young of Fremont is holding a benefit dinner and celebration of life in her memory.
The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at the Montgomery American Legion, 964 McCallum St., Montgomery, Michigan and will include a pay-by-the-plate dinner of pulled pork and sides.
There will also be a silent auction, music and more to help raise funds for Billie’s medical care and funeral costs to ease the burden for her children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.