Neighborhood Watch presenting home protection tips
ANGOLA — Learn 10 things burglars don’t want you to know and other home protection tips Monday at Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St., with a talk presented by Angola Neighborhood Watch volunteer Cheryl Skiba-Jones.
The talk will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Drop in coloring will be from 3-5 p.m. that day, with people welcome to bring their own materials or use the ones provided.
For more information call 665-3929 or 665-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.