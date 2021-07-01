Popular children’s science educator Stephanie Ryan, a chemistry major from the 2004 graduating class at Saint Mary’s College, has released a new book, “Let’s Learn About Chemistry.”
The book suits a wide range of children from ages 0-7. The board book is full of colorful images for the youngest science learners and more complex descriptions for older children. There are no wrong answers in the book, as long as the child offers a reason why.
The book uses a natural skill that small children already apply to the world, comparing and contrasting. They play a game where they find which of the four pictures is not like the others and explain why they think that. The illustrations have multiple layers in that children could say, “This is the only green one,” or, “You can’t eat these!” As long as they provide evidence and compare, they are doing it correctly and can have fun while learning about science.
Ryan said, “Showing kids that science is all around us and that even their toys are related to chemistry helps stage it as a part of their world early.”
“Let’s Learn About Chemistry” was selected as a finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards in the Children’s/Juvenile Non-Fiction category. The international book awards program is open to independent authors and publishers.
Ryan said, “It is an honor to be selected as a finalist for this award. I’m so excited to see chemistry and education becoming more mainstream. This book has always been special to me, and it is rewarding to see others find it special, too!”
“Let’s Learn About Chemistry” was also selected as a finalist in the 15th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards in two categories, Picture Books and Preschool and Children’s Nonfiction.
“The National Indie Excellence Awards celebrate independent publishing as a strong and vital sector of our industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. NIEA’s entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession, including publishers, editors, authors, and designers,” said a spokesperson for NIEA. “(Ryan’s) book embodies the standards of excellence that this award was created to celebrate.”
Ryan said, “It is an honor to be a finalist in any one of their categories, and I’m thrilled that the judges felt my book represented indie excellence in two categories! I knew my book was special because my readers have sent me stories about their kids’ reading it. The icing on the cake is having the National Indie Excellence Awards recognize it as a finalist for Children’s Nonfiction and Picture Books: Preschool.”
“Let’s Learn About Chemistry” also received a Five-Star review from Reader’s Favorite. Reviewer Amy Louise Hill wrote, “’Let’s Learn About Chemistry’ by Stephanie Ryan is an educational book for children and it’s not just about chemistry, it has fun games too! The book starts with a young boy who addresses the reader by saying hello and inviting them to play along with the game he and his friends are playing, called “Which of these is not like the other” This is the way author Stephanie Ryan gets the reader’s attention, by getting them used to the main teaching technique of playing the game so that they learn more easily when it comes to the educational part. This book is interactive, meaning both the reader and the child have a role to play. This book will surely be popular with any youngster so grab a copy of Let’s Learn About Chemistry, and let the fun begin. Stephanie Ryan has designed a perfect educational book for young children who are learning about chemistry. This book has everything you could wish for in terms of keeping your little one entertained whilst learning in the process. I love how the book includes introductions of the characters Stephanie has created; it allows the young reader to feel involved in the book, making it more appealing to them. The illustrations by Christine Cagara are adorable and fun. I highly recommend Let’s Learn About Chemistry to any child, even if they aren’t currently learning about the subject, because either way, they will certainly enjoy the book. I hope Stephanie Ryan comes up with more excellent books like this one, and I wish her all the best in her goal of educating young children.”
The book is only $0.99 as an eBook for Kindle and iPad. You can also purchase a hard copy of the book through the distributor Itasca Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores.
