Last week, the beaches of the Benton Harbor, Michigan, area reflected a beautiful blue sky, waves whooshing onto the shore, children jumping and playing in the sparkling Lake Michigan water, white sail boats against the horizon.
A piece of frayed plastic, bottled water caps, plastic cigar tips and other human items tumbled onto the sand. While generally the beaches looked clean and natural, and people seemed to respect the common areas, plastic washed to shore.
The plastic shopping bag of refuse we collected included a large chunk of drainage tile, a few cigarette butts, many beverage caps, desiccated sheets of plastic, plastic bits and pieces, deflated balloons, a green plastic shovel and a lot of cigar tips.
In 2015, the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach Program removed 92,616 pounds of debris from Great Lakes habitats.
“While marine debris is perhaps more commonly thought of as an oceanic problem, the Great Lakes region is an area that is also affected by debris, particularly consumer product items and other such land-based litter,” said a March 2017 blog on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program web page. “Weather such as winds and rains can help transport debris into streams and rivers, eventually traveling into the Great Lakes. Once in our environment, these debris items can cause a range of issues, including ingestion by and entanglement of wildlife, hazards for fishermen and boaters, and even simply creating an eyesore on once-beautiful shorelines.”
In the December 2018 Marine Pollution Bulletin, published by ScienceDirect, Scott Hardy and Jill Bartolotta wrote about methods for reducing cigar tip pollution at Lake Erie. Hardy is an Extension Educator with the Ohio Sea Grant College Program based in Cleveland, Ohio. Bartolotta is the Ohio Sea Grant College Program Extension Educator for Lake and Ashtabula counties in Ohio.
“Great Lakes states are increasingly faced with questions regarding how plastic debris is impacting marine and coastal ecosystems,” the abstract says. “This is especially evident along the southern beaches of Lake Erie, where high population and industrial development have contributed to the plastics problem. In Ohio, the most common items found are cigarettes and other smoking related materials, including plastic cigar tips.”
A focus group investigated strategies to help address the problem. The group was comprised of people with practical knowledge of plastic cigar tip use and disposal issues, including representatives of government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, community groups and schools.
The report discusses how to quell use of smoking products by minors and encourage proper disposal. Group members suggest that a combination of education and government-supported financial incentives may be the most effective approach, with community-based positive messaging backed by local taxes on smoking items that have plastic tips and rebates or other rewards for properly disposing of debris.
“One constant among all ideas was an emphasis on positive messaging,” Hardy wrote in an article published Sept. 14, 2017, by Ohio State University. “Instead of negative campaigns that instruct people to ‘quit smoking,’ the focus should be on education and community-based solutions. The group suggested educating people about the connection between swimming and drinking water, along with other public health issues. In the end, the most enthusiastic recommendation was to focus on neighborhood beautification and Cleveland pride. As locals will tell you, Cleveland is The Land of Champions! Not an ashtray.”
Many here in beautiful northeastern Indiana feel similarly passionate about their lakes.
What washes to shore on the local tourist lakes in the summer? Share your stories at aoberlin@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.