From gemstones to jewel tones and camouflage to canvas, art inspires.
Visitors to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will have two new visiting artists to teach and inspire as the museum introduces artists Deonna Craig and Koda Witsken to serve as Visiting Artists from June 2021 through May 2022.
It is all part of the Lechleiter Indiana Visiting Artist Fund. The program is made possible by The White Oak Foundation, Sarah and John Lechleiter. This philanthropic gift allows artists with ties to Indiana to bring fine arts to children and families through unique, hands-on experiences at The Children’s Museum.
The first opportunity to meet and learn from the artists is July 23-24 to visit with Deonna Craig and July 28-29 to visit with Koda Witsken. The Visiting Artists will be onsite regularly, sharing their time and talent with families and children.
Times, dates and locations will be listed at https://www.childrensmuseum.org/visiting-artist.
“I love that art provides opportunities for expression at all ages! Sometimes, it is what we do not communicate verbally that best expresses who we are and what our true selves are like. It is extremely rewarding to guide families through that creative discovery together and an honor to help make creative memories as a Visiting Artist,” said Deonna Craig.
Koda Witsken said, “I’m excited to be a Visiting Artist at The Children’s Museum this year. Getting the chance to teach kids about nature, color theory, and art in (without exaggeration) the world’s coolest children’s museum isn’t just a treat ... it’s an honor! I grew up coming to this museum with my family to learn about the world and community around me. I hope kids and families can do the same when they attend my workshops!”
The Visiting Artist Program is a project of the Lechleiter Indiana Visiting Artist Fund with support provided by The White Oak Foundation, Sarah and John Lechleiter.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children’s at Indiana University Health, Old National Bank and Ice Miller LLP.
