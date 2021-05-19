“Young people need models, not critics.” John Wooden
As a senior citizen my generation has been classified as, “Baby Boomers.”
Oxford Dictionary defines a baby boomer as a person born in the years following World War II.
My dad served in the United States Navy, and most dads and moms at the time contributed in some capacity to our victory. In 1998 NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw coined the term, “the Greatest Generation,” referring to those who lived through the Great Depression and, because their strong work ethic, frugality and sacrifice, they helped us win the war and preserve our American way of life.
Growing up, my relatives had doubts about my generation being able to carry on, to make an impact and lead America into the future. We, as baby boomers, were different. We had long hair, our rock music was different, some of us wore beads and partied at Woodstock and some protested against the Vietnam War.
Now, when my generation looks at the young people today, some of us are not sure what to think.
John Wooden, the famous UCLA basketball coach wrote, “young people need models, not critics.” He was a great role model to my generation. Since I had a career as a teacher and coach myself, I don’t worry about the future of America. I feel that every generation has its cream, and the cream will rise to the top. Hopefully my generation of baby boomers has done its share to take America forward. My generation was not perfect, nor is any generation but historians will study the ways Baby Boomers made an impact and in what ways we failed.
Over the number of years that I taught, I have had many excellent students who I feel will lead our country in all areas. These young people will represent themselves well in technology, business, science, education, medicine, and the arts.
President Barack Obama wrote, “the future belongs to young people with an education and the imagination to create.”
I feel that the young generation today seems to be more sensitive to environmental issues and to giving a helping hand to those in need. Decades from now this young generation will also be judged for their contributions, but I am confident that they will make all of us proud.
