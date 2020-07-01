Maddison Bryan graduates from the University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Maddison Bryan of LaOtto, who received a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.
The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
“We will also be recognizing the achievements of our spring 2020 graduating class through online and social media outlets to highlight our shared pride in them,” said UA President Stuart Bell. “I look forward to congratulating each student on stage very soon.”
Middlebury man graduates from Eastern New Mexico University
PORTALES, New Mexico — Joshua Blair of Middlebury graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2020. A virtual commencement ceremony was held on May 30.
In addition to the virtual ceremony, ENMU is giving spring and summer 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk in the fall 2020 commencement ceremony in December.
ENMU is a state institution offering associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree options.
Middlebury students graduate from Saginaw Valley State University
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Michigan — About 800 students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester.
The graduates earned the distinction despite a global pandemic that led many institutions — including SVSU — to transition its in-class courses to online and remote learning environments in the middle of their final semester.
The following local students were among the graduates: Christian Bach and Emily Barkow, both of Middlebury.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.
Garrett man graduates from Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio — Hayden Lee of Garrett graduated with associate in arts from Ohio University.
More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.
