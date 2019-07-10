COLDWATER, Mich. — Arts Alive brings the fun and interactive ArtWalk and Vintage Market to Coldwater’s downtown area on Saturday, July 20.
The juried outdoor festival will fill downtown Coldwater with art and activities from 3-7:30 p.m. South Monroe Street will feature a variety of fine and performing artists. The street will be lined with paintings, digital art, photography, hand-crafted furniture and musicians.
Festival-goers are invited to join in on the musical fun at the southwest corner of the Four Corners Park with a community drum circle led by Lori Fithian of Drummunity. This event will also be the location of a kids’ zone, which will offer make-and-take artistic opportunities for youngsters of all ages. The kid’s area will include rock crafts, painting, shadow art, paper crafting, and craft stick creations. Chalk alley, next to the kids zone, will allow attendees to express their creativity with public art.
Chandler Plaza, the parking lot between South Monroe Street and the Four Corners Park, will have a market area for antique dealers, vintage vendors, and sellers of repurposed furniture.
Food trucks lining up along Chicago Street (U.S. 12) will offer a variety of fare including Butler Hotdogs and Truckin Awesome. St. Paul Lutheran Church will host a fundraiser at the corner of Chicago Street and South Monroe with snow cones, wine slushies, and a beer tent.
A Chair Affair, a new contest and auction, will feature fun and unique chairs displayed in downtown Coldwater businesses through July 19. Bidding on the chairs is available at the Arts Alive Facebook page, inside businesses where chairs are displayed, and during Artwalk on July 20 where all the chairs will be gathered together on south Monroe Street for final bidding.
Booth spots for artists and vintage vendors are still available. Registration forms are available at Tibbits.org/shows-events/art. Call Stephanie Burdick at 517-278-6029 or e-mail artsalivecw@gmail.com.
