KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Concert Association has announced its 2019-20 concert series.
Four programs are scheduled for September and October 2019 and March and May 2020. Please note that there are two locations for this season’s concerts.
The concerts include the following:
Jason Lyle Black
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, Cole Auditorium, East Noble High School.
Featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jason’s unique combination of familiar music, comedy and audience interaction, upside-down, head-pedaling piano act, will wow and engage the audience for a memorable evening.
The Hall Sisters
7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, East Noble Middle School Multipurpose Room.
The word synergy describes this talented quartet as their vocal harmony along with a brilliance and excellence on their instruments create an entirely unique sound. Their combination of the earthy vive of Lady Antebellum and soulful harmony of the Carpenters are blended with the energy of country pop.
Heartland Sings: Karaoke Classics
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Cole Auditorium, East Noble High School.
Locally acclaimed group of Fort Wayne, The Heartland Sings has been entertaining since founded in 1997 by Maestro Robert Nance. Heartland Sings creates a number of diverse programs and productions, including small jazz ensemble performances, opera and musical theater programs, educational and community outreach events, and large-scale choral orchestra productions. Karaoke Classics promises vocal performance as well as sing-a-long.
Ball in the House
7:30 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, East Noble Middle School Multipurpose Room.
Ball in the House is an R&B/soul/pop a cappella group with high energy showmanship. They have appeared on America’s Got Talent and were the voices behind all the Cool Whip commercials and recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day. This group leaves the audience singing, dancing and even beatboxing along.
Season membership fees are $50. Children high school age and younger are admitted free when accompanied by paid adult. Tickets at the door are $20.
With membership in the local association, concert-goers can also attend concerts presented by the Lakeland Concert Association at the Warsaw High School Performing Arts Center in Warsaw and Williams County Concert Association at the Bryan Arts & Education Auditorium in Bryan, Ohio.
The lists of their concerts are included with membership tickets. With the concerts at Bryan and Warsaw, ticket holders could attend 14 total concerts.
Contributions in addition to the membership fee are always appreciated. Donors an additional $10, Sponsors $20, and Patrons $30 or more. Those extra donations will be acknowledged in our program pages unless preferred not.
The final membership drive will be Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4 and 5 at the Campbell and Fetter Bank on Orchard Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For further information call Harold Sollenberger at 582-9195, please use voicemail, or Judy Butler at 347-4116.
