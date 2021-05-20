Humane Shelter holding
craft show Saturday
ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is holding its second Art-n-Bark craft and vendor show Saturday at the shelter, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m.
Local vendors will be set up and ready to sell with a variety of wares from jewelry, artwork, body care products, clothing and more.
Hoosier Mama Food Truck will also be on site selling food for all to enjoy.
Cahoots holding Open Mic Night
ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe will hold an open mic performance night on June 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola.
All are invited to come and perform or just to enjoy the show.
