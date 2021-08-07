Please read Luke 5:17–26 with emphasis on verse 19.
Luke 5:19 But finding no way to bring him in, because of the crowd, they went up on the roof and let him down with his bed the tiles into the mist before Jesus.
Throughout this past week, the Pleasant Lake churches have been hosting a revival in the park. On the first night, which was Wednesday night, Rev. Harold Gingrich spoke on this passage. As I listened to his message, which you can view through pleasant Lake United Methodist Church’s Facebook page, Rev. Harold focused on the individuals who had brought this paralyzed friend to Jesus.
And I was captivated by this, not because I didn’t realize what they had done—because I have preached from this passage many times—but because Rev. Harold was able to present it in a way that made you focus on the relationships that you have in your own life, especially with Jesus. I underlined verse 19 in my Bible, and I thought to myself, “Do I have friends like these?” and, more importantly, “Am I a friend like this?” These are two very important questions that demand an answer if we are trying to find true happiness and connectedness.
Let us look at the first one: “Do I have friends like these?” In my own personal life, I have several friends who are like this. They are people very dear to me who will pick me up and carry me to the feet of Jesus when I don’t have the strength to do it on my own. These individuals are strong enough to hold me accountable to grow in my relationship with Christ as well as my relationship with them. These individuals are people that I can pour my heart out to without fear of judgment and know that they will be brutally honest with me when they need to be but compassionate at the same time. There is no judgment, just forgiveness, accountability and great love.
Some of these people are the pastors of Pleasant Lake. We get together often, and we hold each other up, help carry each other’s burdens, pray together and share our hearts with one another. Others include my church family, Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church and its members. We work together as a family and love each other the same way. Most important is the relationship between my wife and I and our relationship with God. Without these two in my life, I am nothing. With them in my life, I am who I am today. I am not saying that I don’t have my own identity and that I cannot be my own individual without them. On the contrary, I follow the lead and the guidance of God, who has made me unique and wonderful and who gave me my wife who loves and supports me more than she could ever know.
This leads me to the second question: “Am I this type of friend?” Being both a pastor and a mental health worker, my answer to this question is all the more important because of the impact that I have on the lives of others. I want to be and need to be the type of friend that is mentioned in verse 19 who will stop at nothing to bring them to the feet of Jesus. I want to be the type of friend that people can trust wholeheartedly and know that I will never give up on them or bringing them to Jesus. I want to be that friend not because of foolish pride or self-glorification. I want to be this way to reflect the image of Christ and his impact on my life to show how God can change a man from any circumstance. I want to be that type of friend who will carry the people that God put in my life and will not settle for or give up on the mission at hand: bringing healing and restoration. I want to be that type of man.
What is your response to these questions? I’m hoping that you have friends like these that are in your life and that you are being a friend like them to others whom God has placed in your life. People often ask why they should go to church because they don’t to go to church to worship God or to be near Him. But one of the main reasons why we go to church is because of the connections that we have as a community and as a body of Christ. This same body is the one that will carry us to the feet of Jesus when we are unable to do it ourselves. It is also the same body that we get to participate in that helps others to go to the foot of Christ.
We need one another to be friends like these, and it is at church where we make those connections. So if you are looking for friends like these to be part of your life or you want to be a friend like these to someone, put yourself out there and become part of the body that will carry you to the very feet of Jesus.
