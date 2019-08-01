KENDALLVILLE — Good friends learn a small but important lesson in “Too Tall Houses” by Gianna Marino, the featured book for August on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walks in Kendallville and Rome City.
Owl and Rabbit are good friends and live in two small houses next to each other. They are perfectly happy until Rabbit’s garden gets in the way of Owl’s view. So Owl builds his house a little taller. Only that blocks the sun from Rabbit’s vegetables. So Rabbit builds his house taller. And soon it’s a house-building frenzy and the two now not-so-good friends have the two tallest houses in the world.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park. In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available on the library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
The Adventure Walks would not have been possible without the generosity of the library’s donors and partners. The Kendallville Park Department and Rome City Park Department worked enthusiastically with the library in the planning stages of this project, and assisted with much of the labor to install the stands. Alum-Elec Structures donated all the materials and fabrication for the stands, a huge cost savings to the library. Wick-Fab, Kendallville Glass, Kendallville Do-It Center, and Kline Builders all donated all or a portion of the materials and labor needed for the project. The library extends a big thank you to all of these partnering businesses and organizations.
