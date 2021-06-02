ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., will be hosting its annual Camp Cahoots June 7-11.
Camp Cahoots is a week-long event that seeks to provide access to arts and culture education to all youth regardless of backgrounds.
This year’s schedule is as follows:
• Monday: Art Day with Janelle Sloane of Relic Emporium
• Tuesday: Music Day with Fr. Tom Adamson
• Wednesday: Sewing Day with Katie Albert
• Thursday: Fun Day with pool tournament & Mario Kart tourney
• Friday: Gardening Day with Kortney Sutton of Jenny Lou’s Greenery
Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch included free of charge.
Available slots for participants are nearly filled, but additional registrations are still being considered. For more information or to register, email director@cahootscoffee.org.
Camp Cahoots is a project of the Cahoots Youth Advisory Council, which consists of local high school students Olivia Stoy, Marcus Miller, Kathryn Baker, Judah Witmer and Evelyn Stoy.
The program is made possible by a Forever Improving Steuben Together Grant from the Steuben County Community Foundation.
