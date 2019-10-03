FREMONT — The Fremont Athletic Boosters will be hosting a FundRun fundraiser at Fremont High School on Oct. 26 at 8 a.m.
The event is through Get Active Fundaising and aims to go beyond traditional fundraising and hopes to get the entire community and student body involved.
An untimed 3.2-mile walk/run will take off from the school at 8 a.m.
Promotional items are guaranteed to those that register for the event by Oct. 13.
Registration is $40 through secure.getactivefundraising.com and gets the registrant a shirt, race bib, bracelet, backpack and headband.
According to the website, items will be available to pickup on race day at the registration table.
The event is open to all fitness levels and participants are welcome to dress up in Halloween costumes, if they wish.
Sponsorships are also being sought from businesses, families and friends to help reach the fundraising goals.
Funds will go toward scholarships, balls and other equipment as well as uniforms and more for middle and high school athletics. Sponsorships should be turned in by Oct. 13.
For more information, contact Jennifer Book, event organizer, 316-6907.
Register for the event at secure.getactivefundraising.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.