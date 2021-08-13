COLDWATER — Smooth live instrumental jazz, featuring the John Keck Jazz Quartet, will fill the Tibbits Opera House on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Battle Creek native and bass guitarist John Keck leads the band, playing since the early 80s. A self-taught musician who was also a self-proclaimed orchestra nerd back in high school, Keck jokes that he only became the band’s leader because he “left practice early the night they were picking out the name for the group!”
Joining Keck is guitarist Gary Watkins and flutist Brandon Marceal.
Much like jazz music itself, the group is fluid, changing based on each gig.
“Sometimes we’re a duo or a trio. One time we were a quintet,” Keck said. “I have a pool of talented good friends who want to come and jam. That’s the good thing about what we do, and we’ve been able to work with some of the best musicians in Michigan.”
Though the quartet was officially formed only five or six years ago, members of the group have included professional musicians playing together off and on for the past 20 years.
Aside from playing locally at JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill in Coldwater a number of times, the band has also played throughout Michigan at the Cricket Club in Battle Creek, SandHill and the Stagecoach Inn in Marshall and Fall of the Arts/Spring of the Arts in Battle Creek, as well as a variety of other locations in Jonesville and Kalamazoo. The band also plays for charity work with The Ark in Battle Creek.
The concert at Tibbits will include renditions of well-known songs that the group turns into their own entity interspersed with several original songs and some fun stories from the band members.
“People will laugh, enjoy some delightful music and have a good time,” Keck said. “That’s really what it’s all about.”
The event will be by donation at the door. Doors to the lobbies, art gallery, and Ghost Light Bar will open at 6:30 p.m. with seating beginning at 7 p.m.
The Tibbits Opera House is located at 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater, Michigan.
For a full listing of events at Tibbits, visit Tibbits.org.
