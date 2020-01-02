SYRACUSE — Farmers, FFA members, garden clubs and others interested in gardening are invited to a free workshop, “Gardening in the Face of a Changing Climate,” on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oakwood Resort Inn, Syracuse. No registration is required.
John Edgerton of Shelby, Michigan will lead the workshop. He has done small-scale farming for 40 years, striving to cooperate with nature. His topics will include healthy soil, sustainable techniques for gardening and small farming, and variety selection and other ways to account for climate-related imbalances of diseases and insects. He will also discuss community collaboration to address food security and justice.
The workshop is sponsored by the Chautauqua-Wawasee, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation and the Syracuse-Wawasee Garden Club.
