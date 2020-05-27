Students recognized at Albion College
ALBION, Mich. — A couple of Steuben County residents were recognized for their achievements at Albion College over the past year.
Fremont resident Jessica Behrman graduated with a degree in biology and environmental studies with a minor in English, awarded magna cum laude with Albion College Honors. Behrman also received the Center for Sustainability Outstanding Senior Award and was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. The daughter pf Angela Wirick of Fremont, she is a graduate of Fremont High School.
Fremont resident Karragen Strain, an Angola High School graduate, was named to Albion College’s spring 2020 Dean’s List. Strain is a sophomore.
Also, Coldwater, Michigan, resident Ethan Aerts graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in political science with a minor in history and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service, awarded summa cum laude with Albion College Honors. Aerts also received a Michael A. Dively Endowed Leadership Award.
Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective. The college is a leader in preparing students to anticipate, solve and prevent problems in order to improve the human and global condition.
