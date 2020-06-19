Area students named
to Trine University dean’s list
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term.
To earn dean’s list honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list: Nicholas Alwine of Kendallville, majoring in sport management; Nicholas Babyak of Wawaka, majoring in exercise science; Chloe Behm of Albion, majoring in management; Bethany Blumer of Kendallville, majoring in mechanical engineering; Adam Dills of Kendallville, majoring in chemical engineering; Anthony Eberle of Huntertown, majoring in management; Faith Llera of Lagrange, majoring in accounting; Nolan Mallas of LaOtto, majoring in science education — biology; Vanessa Munoz of LaGrange, majoring in biology; Michaela Muzzillo of Hudson, majoring in exercise science; Riley Rasler of Lagrange, majoring in exercise science; Lukas Reelsen of Churubusco, majoring in biomedical engineering; Codey Shafer of LaGrange, majoring in business administration; Cassandra Shipe of Hudson, majoring in marketing; Seth Wentworth of Albion, majoring in chemical engineering.
Middlebury woman named to Eastern Mennonite University dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Congratulations to Abigail Hawkins, a psychology major from Middlebury, for being named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Lakeland alumna
named to Baldwin Wallace dean’s list
BEREA, Ohio — Kaia Miller of LaGrange, a graduate of Lakeland High School majoring in communication sciences and disorders, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.
Ligonier man makes Heidelberg University dean’s list
TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 523 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Alejandro Barrientos, a senior computer science major from Ligonier.
According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.
