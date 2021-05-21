Although limited time and training constrain its use in many classrooms, Keith and Ann Keller have made project-based learning one of the primary tools for teaching their daughters.
The wooded acres around their home in Fremont are where education comes to life for Izzy, 9, Genna, 7 and Naomi, 5.
“We’re very adventurous,” said Ann. “Sometimes we’ll drop everything and go for a hike.”
As the pandemic surged into rural areas and their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses moved to online meetings, the Kellers looked for ways to ensure their daughters would remain mentally, emotionally and spiritually balanced.
The Kellers decided to tackle a project inspired by the children’s video series, “Become Jehovah’s Friend,” found on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org .
Genna and Naomi took an internet course on stop motion animation and the girls designed backyard sets and sewed costumes, and the family produced two movies featuring stories from the Bible.
More information on how families can succeed at distance learning and on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses is available at jw.org , with content in over 1,000 languages.
