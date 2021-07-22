FORT WAYNE — One the “greats,” Gladys Knight, will be playing the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion located in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Few singers over the last 50 years even come close to Gladys Knight’s untouchable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in the realm of pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, has been inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, has secured her spot among the ranks of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
Tickets for all concerts, including Gladys Knight, are on sale now and can be purchased online at sweetwaterpavilion.com or in-person at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 West, Fort Wayne.
All Sweetwater Performance Pavilion shows will follow recommendations and adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.
The Sweetwater Performance Pavilion is a covered outdoor music venue, located on the south end of the Sweetwater campus in Fort Wayne. Features of the venue include a custom-designed, state-of-the-art sound system, free on-site parking, air-conditioned on-site restrooms and food, soft drinks, beer and wine available for purchase.
For more information, please visit sweetwaterpavilion.com.
