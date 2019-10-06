Autumn is here once again, even if the weather hasn’t always felt it, in northern Indiana and area farms, orchards, corn mazes and more are going on now for family-friendly fun.
Here are just a few attractions and festivities to explore in the area:
Owl-Oween at Gene Stratton Porter Historic Site, Rome City
Children of all ages are invited to attend the annual Owl-oween event at Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, 1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.
The event goes beyond the scary stories to discover the truth about bats, owls and other creatures of the night.
Walk through the property, stopping along the way to learn about animals not usually seen during daylight hours.
Children can, and are encouraged, to attend in costume and to collect goodies along the way.
Admission is $4 for members and $5 for non-members, and includes all treats, snacks and take home craft activities. Visitors may arrive any time between 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. to explore the site. Cabin tours are not included. Flashlights are suggested to help guide participants.
Pokagon Halloween Happenings, Angola
From Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, Pokagon State Park gets a little spooky with its Halloween Happenings.
Friday at 7 p.m. take in the movie Hocus Pocus on the lawn at the Potowatomi Inn before a night hike to Hell’s Point.
Saturday will include wand decorating at the Nature Center, a Halloween-themed lunch at the Potowatomi Inn, pumpkin decorating contests, a display from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab, trick or treating, spooky stories and a costume contest.
Sunday will include a season scavenger hunt at the Nature Center.
For times and more information visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2973.htm.
Chain O’Lakes State Park All Hallows Eve Weekend, Albion
From Wednesday Oct. 23 through Saturday Oct. 26, join in All Hallows Eve fun at Chain O’Lakes.
There will be a colors of fall hike on Wednesday, displays from Soarin’ Hawk on Thursday as well as Halloween themed movies, spiders, storytelling and more on Friday and then a day of fun Saturday that includes scavenger hunts, treat bag and pumpkin decorating, hay rides, trick or treat, a costume parade and more before a dusk haunted trail begins.
Visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2987.htm for more details on times and activities planned for the weekend.
Ridenour Acres, Angola
Open weekends through Oct. 27, Ridenour Acres, 2935 E. 20N., Angola, is a family-friendly farm attraction now in its seventh season.
Activities include a corn maze, barrel train, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, play areas, a corncob cannon, a combine playground and more for all ages.
There are also refreshments, including cider and donuts, available for sale.
Ridenour Acres is family-owned and is open on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m.
Find Ridenour Acres on Facebook, @RidenourAcres or visit its website, ridenouracres.com for more information.
Pumpkin Fantasyland, Ligonier
Open Oct. 1-31, Pumpkin Fantasyland, 1680 Lincolnway W, Ligonier, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Created by Fashion Farm Inc., a three-generation family farm, Pumpkin Fantasyland has pumpkin and gourd scenes created by staff, hayrides, a corn pit to play in, pumpkins to purchase and a restaurant to take in a meal at the end of your visit.
Oct. 12 will be Charlie Pumpkin’s Ag Day with local FFA chapters bringing in machinery to tell all about agriculture and other fun games as well as bounce houses and a zombie-themed obstacle course.
On Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be a safe kids day and Touch a Truck event including police and fire department vehicles, a Jaws of Life demonstration, National Database fingerprinting, police K-9 units and more.
Find Pumpkin Fantasyland on Facebook, @PumpkinFantasyland or on its website, pumpkinfantasyland.com.
The Amazing Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Trowbridge Farms, Kendallville
Located at 5386 N. 500E, Kendallville, is open weekends through Nov. 2 for fall family fun with attractions including a corn maze and a haunted maze, hay rides, straw mountain, farm animals, concessions and more.
In addition to the activities, there are mums, pumpkins and gourds for sale when visiting the farm.
There is something to do and enjoy for the entire family.
The family-run operation is in its 17th year and is open Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m. and Sunday 6-9 p.m. with the haunted maze opening once it’s dark.
Follow on Facebook, @TrowbridgeFarms or online, theamazingmaze.com for more information and happenings.
Roberts Farms, Wawaka
The 30-acre Roberts Farm, 2085 W. 900N, Wawaka, is open for fall fun until Oct. 27.
People can explore the corn maze, pet farm animals, pick pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, score farm fresh food, dig in the corn box, go on hay rides and much more. While they last, there are also u-pick sunflowers in the fields.
There are activities for the whole family to experience and enjoy.
Fridays are mum and pumpkin sales only, with Saturdays and Sundays being full of activities.
Find Roberts Farms on Facebook, @robertsfarmshaymaze or on its website, haymaze.net for more information.
Amazing Fall Fun, Waterloo
Open until the end of October, Amazing Fall Fun, 3150 C.R. 43, Waterloo, boasts a number of activities including a corn maze, this year taking up 20 acres and carved into three phases of fun.
There is also a fairy tale trail for those little ones that aren’t up to a full maze.
You can pick a pumpkin from the patch or choose one that’s been brought up already. There are also numerous activities for the family to enjoy including straw mountain, duck races, hay rides, barnyard goats, pig pales, tug of war and more.
Amazing Fall Fun is open Fridays 6-10 p.m., Saturdays 12-10 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m.
Follow on Facebook, @AmazingFallFun or visit its website, amazingfallfun.com for more information.
Attractions and their availability does depend on the weather.
