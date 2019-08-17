ANGOLA — The final service of the summer at the historic Powers Church will be held Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
The Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines will provide the program which includes sacred and patriotic music.
Tracey Zimmerman, pastor at Fremont and Nevada Mills United Methodist Churches, will give the devotional talk. The public is invited to this non-denominational service.
An ice cream social will follow the service at the Metz Christian Church.
The Powers Church is a local historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1876, it has been restored to its original condition by a committee of interested people.
The church features original oak floors and wainscoting, wood stoves, pump organ, wallpaper and furniture. Kerosene lamps will provide the lighting for the service in keeping with the 1876 atmosphere.
Originally built as a non-denominational “free community church,” it was eventually affiliated with the Methodist Church and a circuit minister held services at the Powers Church for several years. Regular services ceased in the 1920s but the church was used occasionally for funerals into the 1950s.
Services are held at the church on the fourth Sunday of June, July and August each year. A Christmas service including a reading of the Christmas story and congregational singing of Christmas carols is also scheduled for Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.
The church is located eight miles east of Angola, just north of U.S. 20 on Old Road 1. A free will offering will be taken to enable further restoration of the church.
Call 668-5908 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.