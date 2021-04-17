We awoke on Friday to another shooting. This time in our state. This is not the first shooting we have awoken to in 2021, far from it. It just means it is harder to ignore. They may be able to piece together what and the why. We as a society are recognizing many of the reasons that seem to be repeating themselves in these shootings. We have to wake up to the fact that we have a problem of lack of compassion and love in this world for one another.
What do compassion and love look like in our world? I look to Jesus for examples.
Jesus told the story of the Good Samaritan to awaken the listeners. Samaritans were people no one trusted. They were half Jew and half Gentile. The Jews and the Samaritans did not interact! Jesus tells the story of a person traveling who is beaten and robbed. Many people pass by the beaten man on the side of the road. People of high esteem that should have helped did not. They crossed to the other side. A possible reason for their lack of interaction could be for them to interact would have made them ceremonially unclean and unable to perform worship duties. (The men were a priest and a Levite or musician, gatekeeper, etc.) Someone stops and cares for the wounded. We have to stop and care for the injured.
Young people are being picked on in ways that turn them into people filled with hate. You can say that being picked on is normal. When I was growing up, I did not have to worry about texts, tweets, Facebook or more that could be shared with people I would never know. That is our kid’s reality now. We have to be teaching our kids how to cross the street and be a helper.
Luke 10:30- 37 “In reply, Jesus said: ‘A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him, and went away, leaving him half dead. A priest happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. So too, a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him. He went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he put the man on his own donkey, brought him to an inn, and took care of him. The next day he took out two denarii[c] and gave them to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.’
“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?” The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him.” Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise.”
It is not just kids that need to be noticed; it is everyone we encounter. Change begins by seeing each other and hearing one another’s stories. Transformation starts by believing everyone is worthy of God’s love and sharing it with them. Change begins when we help. How many tragedies could be avoided if we help? If we make sure kids grow up in loving environments and that those suffering get the help they need, could we stop the senseless loss of life? I am willing to try. Are you? Let’s give mercy to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.